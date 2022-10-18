KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is one bright spot in Sunday’s Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills. The loss is helping Kansas City kids.

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it received thousands of dollars in donations after Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The donations are in response to something Chiefs Kingdom started last season.

Hundreds of Kansas City Chiefs fans donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the playoffs.

Fans donated in $13 increments to symbolize the 13 seconds it took for the Chiefs to march down the field and tie the game. The Chiefs won in overtime.

The hospital said it received more than $300,000 from generous Chiefs fans after the game.

This season, members of the Bills Mafia returned the favor.

A Facebook group called Mafia Babes had a bet with Chiefs Kingdom and members are now paying up.

“We are women of our word. Thanks for the amazing game and we look forward to this rivalry lasting for years to come!” Mafia Babes shared on Facebook.

Children’s Mercy Hospital said it’s received $7,500 from nearly 400 Buffalo Bills fans.

The hospital said one fan decided to donate $14.09 to honor the games played by Stefon Diggs, who wears 14 for the Bills, and Juju Smith-Schuster, who is number 9 for the Chiefs.

The people behind Chiefs Kingdom Memes said they hope to return the favor in the postseason, meaning the Chiefs would beat the Bills.