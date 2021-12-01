Audio reveals KCPD chief called Cameron Lamb ‘bad guy’ at police shooting scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Rick Smith faces new scrutiny a day after the city’s police board said Smith continues to have its support.

It comes after prosecutors released video evidence to satisfy a Sunshine Law request following the conviction of Kansas City Police Det. Eric DeValkenaere in the deadly shooting of Cameron Lamb.

A source close to the investigation confirmed to FOX4 a voice in the video heard saying, “Everyone’s good, house is clear, bad guy is dead,” is KCPD Chief Rick Smith. He responded to the Dec. 3, 2019, shooting scene where Lamb was killed after backing his truck into a garage near East 41st Street and College Avenue.

The video was released during a key time in Smith’s leadership of the department.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the following statement on Twitter:

As a father of a Black son and as a Black man, it pains me to hear audio during an official police investigation that denigrates a fellow human being.



I will ask Chief Smith about the veracity of the audio and will withhold further comment until after our discussion. -Mayor Q — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) November 30, 2021

It came two weeks after a Jackson County judge convicted DeValkenaere during a bench trial of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting and killing Lamb.

Judge J. Dale Youngs said DeValkenaere and his partner had no probable cause to be in Lamb’s garage and did not have a search warrant or evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Following the verdict, Smith confirmed he would retire in 2022 and said he never planned to hold the position for more than five years.

But Kansas City leaders and organizations continue to call for change and said the system of policing and the justice system as a whole needs to be overhauled. Social justice advocates, some religious leaders and even one council member have been calling for Smith’s resignation or removal for well over a year, largely since the protests in summer 2020.

On Monday, following a closed-door Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting, the board issued a statement to clear up some perceived confusion.

The statement said the board continues to support Smith and never held a vote to terminate the police chief.