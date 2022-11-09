KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a new study ranking the most handsome head coaches in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands among the top five.

Pictures of all 32 head coaches were run through the Golden Ratio Face app and given a score based on their appearance.

Kliff Kingsbury – Arizona Cardinals Brian Daboll – New York Giants Lovie Smith – Houston Texans Andy Reid – Kansas City Chiefs Frank Reich – Indianapolis Colts

The average score for NFL head coaches was 7.68 out of 10. Reid received an 8.72.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell received the lowest ranking among all head coaches with a 6.36 rating.

Kingsbury, the most handsome coach in the NFL, earned a 9.2 rating.

Reid will face the 13th most handsome head coach, Doug Pederson, on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.