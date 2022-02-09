KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo is beginning construction this month for a new American alligators habitat that will be open to the public this summer.

The new habitat will be located near the Discovery Barn and Bill Goats Gruff Yard, according to the zoo.

It will be home to six female alligators that will be transferred from a Florida facility.

The zoo said while alligators can be outdoors most of the year, the building will include a viewing window that will allow guests to see the alligators when they are inside.

The exhibit’s outdoor design will allow Kansas City Zoo care specialists to train with the alligators while also presenting informational chats.

“When fully grown, American alligators are at the top of their food chain so their only predators have been humans and occasionally other alligators, the zoo said Wednesday. “While susceptible to hunting and listed as critically endangered at one time, state and federal laws have protected the alligator and its numbers are now sustainable again thanks to these conservation efforts.”

Construction on the new alligator habitat is scheduled to begin this month, with the arrival of alligators planned by this summer.