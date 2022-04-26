ST. LOUIS – Data from Zillow and Rover has determined the top 20 U.S. cities attracting dog parents. Lee’s Summit is the one Missouri city on the list.

Rover offers dog-sitting services, while Zillow gives consumers real estate information.

“We saw pandemic pet ownership soar among renters, which has impacted their home preferences,” Zillow’s home trends expert Amanda Pendleton said. “More renters now report owning at least one pet, compared to 2020. Like recent movers on the whole, they appear to be seeking out more space and relative affordability in places where they can get a fenced backyard or room for a doghouse.”

72 percent of dog owners surveyed would consider moving to a home based on their dog’s needs. Zillow said 61 percent of homeowners and 57 percent of renters own pets.

The following list was made with data from Rover and Zillow. Rover looked at their “newly registered dog-owner accounts from Rover’s database of millions of pet profiles.” Then that data was combined with Zillow’s “page views of pet-friendly single-family home rental listings.”

Antioch, Tennessee Baltimore, Maryland Alexandria, Virginia Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina Kansas City, Kansas Cumming, Georgia Bellevue, Washington Fort Lauderdale, Florida Palo Alto, California Charleston, South Carolina Lee’s Summit, Missouri Bentonville, Arkansas Denver, Colorado Tuscaloosa, Alabama Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Lewisville, Texas Chicago, Illinois Rochester, Minnesota Norman, Oklahoma Grand Rapids, Michigan

“It’s clear our pets are at the center of our families, and they’re influencing how and where we live,” trends expert at Rover Kate Jaffe said. “Pet parents want to do right by their dogs, including giving them the best resources and opportunities to be happy. At the same time, people have realized that pets can improve our own health and wellbeing. Moving to a location with a big backyard and proximity to a park can not only improve our pet’s life– it may also lead to more exercise, more outdoor time and more social interaction that can actually make an impact on our own happiness.”