3 hospitalized after car-bus crash in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say three people were hospitalized Saturday after a car and bus crashed in downtown Kansas City.

Police say the car and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus collided around 5:36 p.m. Saturday. The Kansas City Star reports that the bus was headed east when it collided with a Ford sedan headed south.

Kansas City Police spokeswoman Donna Drake says two women were in the car at the time. They were both taken to the hospital, where the passenger was listed in critical condition and the driver was listed in serious condition.

The bus driver, who was the only person in the bus at the time, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries