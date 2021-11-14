20-year-old man charged with killing his mother in Missouri

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb.

The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Little with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was arrested late Friday night. Liberty, Missouri police responded to reports of a man being “out of control” in a neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jill Little, of Liberty, dead inside her home. Investigators determined she was a victim of a homicide.

Austin Little was arrested several blocks away from his mother’s home in the neighborhood. Authorities say Austin Little is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.