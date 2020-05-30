Kansas health secretary wanted to keep state COVID-19 limits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s top public health administrator acknowledges that he would have preferred that she not lift statewide coronavirus restrictions on businesses.

State Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman also said Friday that local officials shouldn’t allow bars and nightclubs to reopen yet.

Norman said he advised Kelly on “public health principles” before she acted Tuesday to end statewide restrictions that would have kept bars and night clubs from reopening and would have limited mass gatherings.

Health officers in each of the state’s 105 counties now decide the rules.

The Democratic governor had faced weeks of criticism from the Republican-controlled Legislature.