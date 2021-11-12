Kansas Firefighter passes due to injuries sustained in October fire

Regional News

by: KODE

Posted: / Updated:

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. (KODE)— A firefighter with the Baxter Springs FD has passed due to injuries stemming from fighting a fire in October.

Firefighter Lt. Malachi Brown died Thursday morning in a Springfield Burn Unit.

Lt. Brown had been transferred to Springfield following his injuries sustained in a Baxter fire on October 15th.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and ventilator during his stay with burns covering 25% of his body.

Lt. Brown was a veteran in the department and is survived by his wife, Jessica and their three children.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now