Kansas City woman scammed out of $300,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City woman is out $300,000 after getting wrapped up in a scam.

Helen Jordan got a phone call from an alleged gaming commissioner saying she’d won $500,000.

There was just one catch, she’d have to pay the taxes on the winnings first.

Those payments were made in a series of wire transfers.

By the time she notified her family, she’d already given nearing $300,000 and even took out a home equity loan on her house that was paid off.

“She knew when she called me that it had gone wrong,” Jordan’s grandson said. “Our regret was not being more forward knowing the environment and the number of scams that are out there and people praying on the elderly we didn’t talk about it.”

Jordan also says she wishes now that her financial advisor or any of the businesses assisting with the transfers would have questioned what she thought she was doing.