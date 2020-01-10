Kansas City suing gun manufacturer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is suing a gun manufacturer and three weapons dealers for allegedly trafficking firearms.

While you don’t need to have a federal license to purchase a firearm, you would need one to deal firearms.

Because of this, this city is suing, saying the manufacturer and the gun dealers should’ve known the bulk and repeat sales they were making were to straw buyers.

Now, a straw buyer is someone who buys an item, in this case, firearms, with the intention of selling it to someone else who likely wouldn’t be able to legally buy a gun on their own.

The city is calling it a public nuisance saying this endangered citizens in the area.

The city is joined by every town law group in the suit.

One attorney says they hope to force the businesses to change their practices.

This lawsuit could play out while the Missouri legislature is expected to debate solutions to violent crime in the bigger cities across the state, something we will be sure to keep an eye on.