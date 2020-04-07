Kansas City-St. Joseph adds priest’s name to abuser list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — The Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic diocese has added the name of a priest who served in the 1940s to its list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The diocese said Sunday on its website that allegations against the Rev. Peter Clement Vatter had been substantiated. The diocese says the abuse occurred in the late 1940s, when Vatter was pastor of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Moberly, which was renamed St. Pius X Parish in 1955.

Vatter died in November 1950.

The diocese has now named 25 credibly accused clergy who have served in the diocese.