Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Pilots of the plane carrying the Kansas City Chiefs react as they return home from the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, to win their first championship in 50 years. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)– The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to Kansas City as fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs landed Wednesday afternoon at Kansas City International Airport and drove in a bus caravan back to Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Andy Reid led the team off the plane, carrying the Super Bowl trophy.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with the Chiefs because he flew Disney World in Orlando to lead fans in a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP.

The party will continue Wednesday, with a parade through downtown Kansas City and a rally at Union Station.

