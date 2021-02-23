Kansas City Royals confirm fans will be allowed to watch games inside Kauffman Stadium this season

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: A general view the Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr as he waves a flag during player introductions prior to the Opening Day gameat Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans will return to Kauffman Stadium to watch the Kansas City Royals play ball this summer. The question now is how many people will be allowed in for each game.

Major League Baseball announced earlier this month that the 2021 season will start on time, and a limited number of fans would be allowed in the stands.

MLB also said that fans will not need a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to get into a game. The league doesn’t plan on conducting temperature checks either.

Fans will need to sit at least six feet apart and wear masks unless eating or drinking. There will also be a buffer zone around dugouts, meaning fans will not be allowed to sit in the first three rows unless the Royals add Plexiglas.

The Royals confirmed the plan to allow fans Tuesday afternoon, but at this point said the organization was waiting to hear from Major League Baseball about capacity restrictions.