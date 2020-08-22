Kansas City police officer indicted on felony assault charge

by: Margaret Stafford, AP

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Kansas City police sergeant on a felony assault charge after he allegedly kneed a 15-year-old on the back and head as the teenager repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday that Sgt. Matthew Neal faces a felony third-degree assault charge. An affidavit from the grand jury said in November 2019 the juvenile and another male with him were kneeling, handcuffed and cooperating when Neal put his knee on the back of the teenager’s head and forced his face into the cement.

No charges were filed against the juvenile.

