Kansas City Police: Man hit and killed by city bus Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a man has died after being run over by a city bus.

Television station KCTV reports the incident happened late Wednesday night at 51st Street and Troost Avenue. Police say the bus was traveling south when the driver stopped at a bus stop.

Police say a passenger, being helped by another passenger, then walked to the side door at the rear of the bus. Police say it’s not known if the passenger fell from the bus or tripped after getting off the bus, but somehow ended up under the bus as the driver pulled away from the curb. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.