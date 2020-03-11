Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary.

Mayor Quinton Lucas says a worker mistakenly transposed his first and last names while searching for him in the voter rolls. He left Tuesday morning and returned to vote successfully Tuesday afternoon.

In between, the Democratic mayor of Missouri’s largest city publicly aired his frustrations. That, in turn, frustrated the state’s top election official, Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. He says local poll workers could have quickly straightened out the situation, but Lucas left before they had a chance to do so.