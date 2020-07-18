Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police

Regional News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (Photo courtesy of his Twitter page)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force on a public-facing, online dashboard in an effort to increase accountability, identify areas for improvement and build community trust.

Under a resolution that Lucas introduced this past week, the city manager would determine specific data points to request from the police department on a regular basis. The Kansas City Star reports that the data would be used to create a performance management reporting dashboard.

The resolution will be heard in a committee on Tuesday and could be voted on by the City Council as soon as Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now