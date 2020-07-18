Kansas City mayor proposes public dashboard for police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he wants to put statistics about the city’s police force on a public-facing, online dashboard in an effort to increase accountability, identify areas for improvement and build community trust.

Under a resolution that Lucas introduced this past week, the city manager would determine specific data points to request from the police department on a regular basis. The Kansas City Star reports that the data would be used to create a performance management reporting dashboard.

The resolution will be heard in a committee on Tuesday and could be voted on by the City Council as soon as Friday.