Kansas City man charged with beating aunt to death with bat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 33-year-old Kansas City man is charged with beating his aunt to death with a baseball bat.
Prosecutors say Darryl Banks was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Officers found his aunt Phillis Banks dead in a chair Sunday night at a Kansas City home. She suffered severe head trauma. Charging documents say officers also found an aluminum bat and knife with apparent blood on them near her body.
The Kansas City Star reports a relative told police Darryl Banks and his aunt were the only ones home before she was found dead. Banks is being held on $350,000 bond.