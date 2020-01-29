Kansas City man charged with beating aunt to death with bat

(Missourinet)-- Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says there are essential ingredients that schools need to be successful. During a Missouri House subcommittee hearing, Vandeven says one ingredient is not enough. The department is refocusing its priorities to include additional avenues to ensure safe and healthy schools, early learning and early literacy and teacher recruitment and retention.

“If you leave out sugar in a cake, for example, you can have the best flour but you’re still going to have a flop,” she says. “You have to think of education in that way too. We’ve got to focus on early learning. We have to have great teachers. We need to make sure they’re future-focused and thinking about ‘How will I apply these skills today and later to make sure our students are engaged in the actual learning process?’ The parental involvement cannot be underestimated – it is a key factor to a child’s success and a school’s success.”