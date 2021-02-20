Kansas City man charged in deaths of woman and her son

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges in the deaths of a woman and her son.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old Dmarius Bozeman is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting deaths of 35-year-old Khasheme Strother and her 19-year-old son, Raymond Hill. Both were killed Wednesday.

The shootings happened at a townhome. A juvenile witness told police that Bozeman and Strother were involved in an altercation when they heard gunshots.

Bozeman was also shot but authorities said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The killings marked the 18th and 19th homicides in Kansas City this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now