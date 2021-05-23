Kansas City gets $8.3M in federal money to help the homeless

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials said Saturday that the city of Kansas City will receive more than $8 million in federal money to address issues related to homelessness. Some of the money will help pay for 140 beds in the tiny homes village initiative.

That program, which was announced last month, will provide transitional housing and other services to people experiencing homelessness. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city has made progress in addressing housing needs but more work needs to be done.

Officials said the federal money will provide a significant boost to those efforts.