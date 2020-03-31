Kansas City cracks down on stores breaking stay-at-home rule

In the foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background. (FOX 4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City-area officials are cracking down on businesses that remain open despite stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mayor Quinton Lucas on Monday said Kansas City issued citations to about 200 businesses for violating the city’s order.

Jackson County health officials on Monday also ordered a Bass Pro Shops store in Independence to close.

The business has argued that the public has the right to access guns and ammunition during an emergency.

Health officials said that as of Monday afternoon, 1,031 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Missouri. Thirteen have died.