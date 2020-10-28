Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asking Toronto Raptors to play in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chief’s Patrick Mahomes has once advocated for What-A-Burger to open in Kansas City. Now, the quarterback is trying to get the NBA to allow the Toronto Raptors to play in Missouri.

City and regional leaders have joined Mahomes in encouraging the temporary move of the Raptors.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver saying something like this:

Kansas City sports fans are unmatched, already providing an avid fan base for the Chiefs, the Royals and sporting. Our fans would be eager to extend that support to the Raptors.