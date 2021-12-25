Kansas boy with bone cancer goes on special Christmas Day treasure hunt

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe, Kansas boy spent Christmas Eve on a special treasure hunt that took him to the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The holiday surprise presented by “The Elves of Christmas Present.”

GG Huggins started the day with a limo ride and was given a series of clues throughout the treasure hunt.

He had to guess each spot and he was given cool gifts for himself and his family.

It’s been a tough year for the 9-year-old.

“Last June he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer, his father Geohn Huggins said.

He recently had surgery to remove a tumor in one of his legs.

“Right now he has a super hero femur bone, it’s titanium,” his father said.

Because he’s been a super hero dealing with his diagnosis, some elves wanted to give him an experience to lift his spirits by way of a treasure hunt.

First stop, Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals.

GG got to take in the views from the owner’s suite and was given a fresh new jersey.

Next stop, the players club house, where he was handed some more Royals gear for him and his family.

Then to the third floor to overlook home plate. Plus, got a chance to see the Royals World Series trophy up close and personal.

The treasure hunt took him to another hunt, Lamar Hunt. The statue on Founder’s Plaza, where a treasure chest waited for him.

His next clue would lead GG to where the Chiefs players get game day ready.

He couldn’t leave without a picture of Patrick Mahomes’ locker. Then it was down the tunnel to the field.

His last clue at Arrowhead was given to him at the Hall of Honor. But he couldn’t leave without making sure the Super Bowl trophy was spotless.

But GG’s adventure had one more stop. The Custom One Source where GG helped lower a crane full of goodies.

“I loved seeing that smile on his face, seeing his energy and seeing him enjoy life,” his father said. “Especially being in-and-out of the hospital, every moment like this is special.”

It was such a wonderful day for GG. His eyes were beaming, especially at both of the stadiums. He even got a chance to put on a Super Bowl ring.