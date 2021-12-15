Jury awards $4 million to Missouri transgender student

Our next cold front looks to move through tonight into early Thursday which brings our next shot of rain to the Ozarks. Showers are looking more widespread late this evening into the overnight as the frontal boundary swings through the region. A little bit of instability builds ahead of the front too which could lead to some stronger thunderstorms overnight Wednesday. We do have a Marginal Risk over parts of the viewing area, including Springfield. This means an isolated storm or two could be severe with gusty winds being the main concern. A few sprinkles look to linger early Thursday, especially east of the metro but overall, we're looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table Thursday afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s and 60s. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the first half of the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we'll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant and seasonable with highs rebounding a little bit, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start to rebound a touch early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back above average by Tuesday.

Have a great day!