Juror call set for retrial of man convicted in son’s death

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
law--justice--gavel--law-books--courtroom_20150909210820-159532

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP)– A northwest Arkansas judge says at least 100 potential jurors will be called for the retrial of a man charged with killing his 6-year-old son by sexually assaulting him with a stick.

Court records first reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren on Friday said a list of 250 potential jurors will be chosen with 100 told to appear Feb. 18 for possible selection for the trial of 50-year-old Mauricio Torres for the 2015 death of Isaiah Torres.

Mauricio Torres’ 2016 conviction and death sentence was overturned by the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now