Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Missouri Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt that blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh said in his 38-page ruling posted Friday that in this case federal rules prohibit a sovereign foreign entity from being sued in American courts. Schmitt’s office said it would appeal the ruling.

The complaint filed in April 2020 alleges that Chinese officials are “responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.” Schmitt says the Chinese government lied about the dangers of the virus and didn’t do enough to slow its spread.

China criticized the lawsuit as “very absurd” and said it has no factual and legal basis.