Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit over meat worker safety

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a Missouri meatpacking facility over employee safety.

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays ruled that oversight of the Smithfield Foods plant’s measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus falls to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, not the courts. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday his agency is working with OSHA on that.

The issue of worker safety has loomed large as President Donald Trump ordered plants to stay open amid the virus crisis. Some big grocers this week began limiting meat sales. Perdue said consumers should soon see the meat supply “fully back up.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now