Journey is coming to St. Louis with Billy Idol in 2022; Tickets on sale this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Don’t Stop Believin’ that you will have a good time at the Enterprise Center on Monday, March 22, 2022. Classic rock legends Journey is coming with special guests Billy Idol. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and prices range from $42-$122.
St. Louis is one of the stops on the band’s 40 city tour. You can see Billy Idol during all concert dates and Toto joins the tour on April 7.
Journey is also releasing a new album called Freedom in 2022. You will likely be able to hear some of their new tracks along with their classics like “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.
FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES
|With Very Special Guest BILLY IDOL Tuesday, February 22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Wednesday, February 23
|Philadelphia, PA**
|Wells Fargo Center
|Friday, February 25
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena
|Sunday, February 27
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Monday, February 28
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Wednesday, March 2
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Saturday, March 5
|Quebec City, QC
|Videotron Centre
|Monday, March 7
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tuesday, March 8
|Albany, NY
|Times Union Center
|Saturday, March 12
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Monday, March 14
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Wednesday, March 16
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Thursday, March 17
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Paycom Center
|Saturday, March 19
|N. Little Rock, AR
|Simmons Bank Arena
|Monday, March 21
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|Thursday, March 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|Sunday, March 27
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Monday, March 28
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Thursday, March 31
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
|Friday, April 1
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|Monday, April 4
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
|Tuesday, April 5
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center
|With Very Special Guest TOTO Thursday, April 7
|San Diego, CA
|Pechanga Arena San Diego
|Saturday, April 9
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|Monday, April 11
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Wednesday, April 13
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Friday, April 15
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Wednesday, April 20
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Thursday, April 21
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Sunday, April 24
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|Monday, April 25
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Wednesday, April 27
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Thursday, April 28
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Saturday, April 30
|Columbus, OH
|Schottenstein Center
|Monday, May 2
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|Wednesday, May 4
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|Thursday, May 5
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|Saturday, May 7
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|Monday, May 9
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Wednesday, May 11
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
**On sale at 9am ET
LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY (on-sale now)
|DATE
|VENUE
|Wednesday, December 1
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Thursday, December 2
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Tuesday, December 7
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Wednesday, December 8
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Friday, December 10
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Saturday, December 11
|The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
|Thursday, December 18
|The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas –with Special Symphony Performance