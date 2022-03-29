JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin SWAT Team member has been placed on administrative leave after the shooting in Baxter Springs on Saturday.

Late Saturday night, the Joplin Police Department was called to Baxter Springs following a call for an active threat and hostage situation. The JPD SWAT Team was immediately dispatched and responded to the scene, joining the ongoing firefight between officers and the suspect held up inside a building.

The nearly four-hour-long standoff ended with three people dead: 37-year-old Eli Crawford (suspect), 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte, and two-year-old Cessie Crawford.

According to a release from JPD, one of their SWAT Team members “was involved in a shooting on scene,” and at the conclusion of the threat, was put on administrative leave. No SWAT members or officers were injured in the weekend shooting.

JPD said they are still currently cooperating with the Baxter Springs Police Department, as well as the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and KBI in the investigation.