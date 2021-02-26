Joplin mask mandate to expire Sunday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s city-wide mask mandate will be no-more after this Sunday.

In a statement released Thursday, Mayor Ryan Stanley says the ordinance will expire at the end of the day on February 28th. Citizens will no longer be required to wear a mask in public.

The rule had been in place since November 20th. While the ordinance is set to expire, city officials are reminding everyone to still practice safe measures, such as volunteer masking and social distancing.

The city also remains in phase two, step four of the response and recovery plan. That means masks will still be required for employees in restaurants and bars – as well as other personal service businesses, like hair salons and barbershops.