Joplin Issues Shelter in Place Order

JOPLIN, Mo (KSN).- Mayor Gary Shaw says this virus is very real to him. He says his grand-daughter works at a hospital where two of her co-workers contracted the virus.

His main goal has been trying to prevent a second crisis of panic.

A stay at home order has been issued, It goes into effect on Monday the 6th of April at 12:01 A.M.

He says this is an effort to stop the spread and it will expire 14 days. If it needs to be extended, they’ll revisit.

The mayor says residents need to take this seriously for it to work. The main purpose of the order is to make sure residents are taking this seriously.

The City Manager says there are essential businesses, we’ll post those as soon as the list is released.

The issue of parks and trails being opened will be further discussed between city leaders today.

The Mayor says he was open minded to what the public had to say about issuing one and listening to residents played a role in the decision.

Joplin Police will not be out checking people and searching for paperwork. They will respond to calls to disperse people in groups of more than 10, if needed.

You won’t see JPD stopping cars at checkpoints, but will respond to calls as needed.

As far as traveling in and out or around the city, JPD will not be checking people from out of town. This is similar to other stay at home orders around the area. JPD wants to reiterate, this is not martial law, it’s an ordinance that can be enforced if needed.

The police department has not had a chance to look over possible punishments.