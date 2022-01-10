Joplin girl killed by relative during a home disturbance

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo.– A 17-year-old girl is dead, and police have arrested one of her relatives.

During a 911 call on January 9 around 9:45 pm, Joplin Police Department Emergency Communications personnel were told that someone had been shot.

Joplin Police responded immediately and according to a press release, found a 17-year-old female suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers and EMS personnel and the Joplin Fire Department began rendering aid prior to transporting her to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Officers did detain a relative on scene. Detectives from JPD are investigating the shooting. It was determined that the relative shot the 17-year-old during a disturbance at the house.

On the morning of January 10, the victim died. Investigators along with the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are working on formal charges related to the incident. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The relative was arrested and remains in custody in the Joplin City Jail. Further details will be released as they become available