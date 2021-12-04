Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and education center.

Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin says the vandals threw papers and books around, ripped out wires and caused water damage throughout the center on the city’s Country Club Plaza.

Police responded to the center about 1 a.m. Tuesday after a report of someone hearing glass break and a black SUV driving off from the Chabad. Officers later saw a vehicle matching the description but were unable to stop it after the driver sped away.

Itkin says the organization is conducting a fundraising campaign to repair the damage, and is seeking a temporary home for its activities.