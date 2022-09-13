SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin.

According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families.

They will also be distributing hygiene items, paper products, and cleaning supplies.

Ten Springfield Elementary Schools will be visited this fall:

Tuesday, September 6th, Watkins Elementary

Tuesday, September 13th, Weaver Elementary 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 15th, Robberson Elementary 3:10 p.m. *Partnering with Victory Mission

Tuesday, September 20th, Bowerman Elementary 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 22nd, Fremont Elementary 3:10 p.m. *Partnering with Victory Mission

Tuesday, September 27th, Williams Elementary 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 4th, York Elementary 3:10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6th, McGregor Elementary 2:20 p.m.

Tuesday, October 25th, Weller Elementary 2:45-4:45 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27th, Mark Twain Elementary 2:20 p.m.

The Mobile Food Pantry will also be visiting two Joplin schools: