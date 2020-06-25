Jackson County Sheriff Office request SILVER Alert for Arkansas man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. — The Jackson County Sheriff Office has requested a SILVER Alert activation for Harold Hogan, 79, from Weldon, Arkansas.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff Office, he was last seen at 1408 Madison Street on June 24, 2020.

Hogan was wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans, and a camo hat. He is white with fair complexion skin, 5 feet, and 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds, has short grey hair and blue eyes.

According to the press release, he may be traveling in a 2002 Mazda Truck color Green. License number 951YRH. The tailgate is an aftermarket part from a ford.

Anyone who knows any information about where the missing individual, please call the Jackson County Sheriff Office at (870) 523-5842.