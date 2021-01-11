IRS said people can file for stimulus checks in tax returns

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — — Several people are saying their financial situations in 2020 were drastically different than how they were in 2019.

Jake Keen, the managing partner at Keen and Co. CPA’s in Springdale, Arkansas, said there are many things you should be aware of while filing.

The main thing Keen says people should worry about is if you haven’t seen your stimulus check yet.

“If a person has not received round one or round two the way they are going to be able to receive that credit is by filing a 2020 tax return,” said Keen.

The IRS and Keen are expecting more people to file this year because of the stimulus check.

The IRS will have a special section on its website for those who normally don’t file an income tax return.