Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2021, file photo, inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, in St. Louis, Mo. Advocates for St. Louis jail inmates say the uprising at the downtown jail happened in part because detainees are worried that the jail isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19. Advocates say it’s part of a long history of indifference toward inmates at jails in St. Louis. But city leaders say there are no cases of COVID-19 at the downtown jail. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates have broken windows, set a fire and thrown debris at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.

News outlets report the riot broke out Sunday night at the City Justice Center.

Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The jail has been the site of multiple riots over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.