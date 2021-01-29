Inmates attack 8 staff members in southeast Missouri prison

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Big Game 2021

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections says eight staff members were attacked by inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri this week.

The agency says seven of the staff received outside medical attention after Tuesday’s attack at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. The eighth person remained hospitalized Friday with a head injury.

Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says 13 inmates beat the staff members for about 10 minutes as the inmates were returning to their housing unit after the evening meal.

It’s not clear what led to the confrontation. The inmates were placed in administrative segregation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station