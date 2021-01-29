Inmates attack 8 staff members in southeast Missouri prison

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Department of Corrections says eight staff members were attacked by inmates at a prison in southeast Missouri this week.

The agency says seven of the staff received outside medical attention after Tuesday’s attack at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston. The eighth person remained hospitalized Friday with a head injury.

Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says 13 inmates beat the staff members for about 10 minutes as the inmates were returning to their housing unit after the evening meal.

It’s not clear what led to the confrontation. The inmates were placed in administrative segregation.