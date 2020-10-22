Infants now safe after stolen while in SUV

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The two missing children reported missing in an Amber Alert Wednesday, Oct. 21, have now been reunited with their parents.

Around 3 a.m. in St. Louis, both of the children were inside an SUV at a Florissant gas station.

Police say their father left his car unlocked and running with the babies inside while he went into the store. The SUV was gone when the father returned from inside the gas station.

Hours later, the children were returned unharmed and the car was found a few miles away.

The search for the suspect who stole the car is still ongoing.

