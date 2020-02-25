Independence police shoot, wound suspect at golf course

by: The Kansas City Star, The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a person during a shootout at an Independence golf course.

Police said in a statement, officers were called after witnesses reported seeing a suicidal person Monday morning near an Independence middle school. When officers arrived, the person, armed with a rifle, jumped out of a vehicle and fled to the Rockwood golf course.

Police said gunfire was exchanged and the person was wounded, although no age or condition were released. No officers were wounded. A nearby elementary and middle school were briefly locked down during the incident. 

