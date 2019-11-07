Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
moving destinations - Illinois_3726189088981400-159532

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Southern Illinois authorities say a man was seriously injured when he spent a night trapped in a tree he’d scaled to escape an attacking dog.

The Belleville Fire Department says a woman heard the 38-year-old man calling for help Wednesday morning and found him stuck about 4 feet (1.2 meters) off the ground in a tree in Belleville’s Bicentennial Park.

The man told firefighters who rescued him after about 11 hours in the tree that he’d climbed it Tuesday night after a dog chased him, but his knee became lodged in a fork in the tree, trapping him there.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour says the man’s knee was seriously injured due to a lack of circulation. KTVI-TV reports the man was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories