Identical twins diagnosed with cancer weeks apart from each other

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cancer can be a hard thing for any family to go through, but one family in Kansas City is fighting twice as hard to get to recovery.

Earlier this summer, identical twins from the area were both diagnosed with breast cancer just weeks apart.

36-year-old Metta Siebert was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in June.

Her sister Hanna Thompson received the same diagnosis the following month.

The news came as a shock to both, who say they lived healthy lives.

“Initially it was like a punch to the gut when Metta first got diagnosed,” Thompson said. “Then for it to happen to me a month after. It`s just kind of like seriously?”

Right now, Siebert is recovering from a double mastectomy.

Thompson will have the same surgery next month.

The twins say they hope others can learn from their story.