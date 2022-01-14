Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit helping Chiefs fans gear up for playoffs

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Hy-Vee in Lee’s Summit is helping Kansas City Chiefs fans gear up for the playoffs!

The 310 SW Ward Road location debuted an in-store Chiefs shop a few months ago and provide fans with everything they need like jerseys, T-shirts, slippers and other accessories.

“We’re that one stop shop, you’re coming in for your food and groceries, why not get your apparel too,” store director Doug Jones said.

Through the partnership with the Chiefs, Hy-Vee is able to sell official gear, as well as local hear like Charlie Hustle.

