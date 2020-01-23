Hunters gather at Missouri Capitol to encourage lift on hunting feral hogs ban

Mo. — A group of hunters demonstrated outside the Missouri Capitol today.

They want the state to lift hunting bans on feral hogs and say the animals can cause major damage to property.

One Missouri farmer, Brad Parker, says he lives near one of the areas where hunting feral hogs is prohibited.

Parker blames the ban on constant property damage that’s left him with some major expenses.

“We have a cattle operation, they’re tearing our field up, we have to replant it every year, costs us thousands of dollars we want our voices heard,” Parker said.

State conservation officials have said they put the bans in place so they can use trapping methods they believe are more effective.

The demonstrators disagree with that strategy.