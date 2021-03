ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The spring migration of the hummingbird is underway. Two weeks ago they were concentrated along the Gulf Coast.

Now the ruby-throated hummingbirds have made their way almost all the way to the Missouri bootheel. Within the next few weeks, they will find their way up to the I-70 corridor and the St. Louis area.

Here is an interactive map from Hummingbirdcentral.com