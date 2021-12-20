Human remains recovered in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities discovered the remains of a person believed to have been consumed in a structure fire Sunday, December 19.
At approximately 5:12 a.m. a structure fire was reported on Old School House Trial in the Buford Cartney area. The building was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.
According to a press release, it was reported that a female was possibly still inside the building. Investigators were called to the scene and human remains were later recovered.
The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity. The cause of the fire is still unknown.