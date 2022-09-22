SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A well-known first responder needs some help of his own after being involved in a head-on collision.

Casper Hopkins has served his local community as a firefighter and EMT.

He was on his way home from work when he was hit and injured severely.

“By the Grace of God, he’s still with us,” said Forsyth Fire Chief, Nathan Bower. “Unfortunately, someone made some bad judgement in passing and went into his lane and hit him head on.”

Chief Bower said Hopkins joined the department as a volunteer. He was with the department for about seven years before taking a job as an EMT in Springfield.

A former co-worker and friend, Scott Higgins, said Hopkins is now out of the hospital.

However, he knows a long road to recovery is still ahead.

“He did have a lot of fractures,” said Higgins. “His face, he had a skull fracture. Both sides of his hip and pelvis were fractured. His arm was fractured very, very severely to where it was actually near amputated.”

Higgins said Hopkins is a great person. He has a wife with two young kids.

“He would always have your back,” said Higgins. “He’s one of those people that would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

Now, the local community is surrounding Hopkins.

On Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon, a pancake fundraiser will be held at the Lake Taneycomo Elk’s Lodge in Forsyth. It’s a $10 donation.

“They’re going to have to do some stuff at their home to make it compliant to a wheelchair,” said Bower. “He will be bound to a wheelchair for at least 12 weeks, or longer, depending on therapy.”

That’s one of the main reasons the fundraiser is being held.

Elk’s Lodge Board President, Charyl Soyland, said everyone came together quickly to get the fundraiser set up.

Higgins also set up a GoFundMe for Hopkins and his family. https://gofund.me/224146a5