How does a speeding ticket impact your car insurance in Missouri?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Getting a speeding ticket can definitely ruin your day, but it can also ruin your insurance prices.

According to Bankrate, a website that provides financial information and comparisons, Missourians could see an average increase of 18% after receiving a speeding ticket.

Speeding tickets in Missouri range from $73 to $458. Below is a full list of the offenses and fees.

1-5 mph over posted speed limit $73

In construction/work zone $108

In work zone with workers present $323

6-10 mph over posted speed limit $83

In construction/work zone $118

In work zone with workers present $333

11-15 mph over posted speed limit $108

In construction/work zone $143

In work zone with workers present $358

16-19 mph over posted speed limit $133

In construction/work zone $168

In work zone with workers present $383

20-25 mph over posted speed limit $208

In construction/work zone $243

In work zone with workers present $458

More than 25 mph – court appearance

Driving offenses will also earn Missourians points on their license. Those who get eight or more points within an 18-month timeframe will have their license suspended.

Below is information on how the points system works from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

If you accumulate a total of 8 or more points in 18 months, the Department of Revenue will suspend your driving privilege.

1st suspension – 30 days

2nd suspension – 60 days

3rd or more suspensions – 90 days

The Department of Revenue will revoke your driving privilege for one year if you accumulate:

12 or more points in 12 months

18 or more points in 24 months

24 or more points in 36 months

When your driving privilege is reinstated following a Point Suspension or Revocation, the Department of Revenue reduces your total points to 4.

Every year you drive without getting new points on your record, the points will be reduced.

1 year – total remaining points reduced by one-third

2 years – remaining points reduced by one-half

3 years – points reduced to zero

Although your points may be reduced to zero, certain types of convictions must remain listed permanently on your Missouri driver record.

Bankrate found that 18-year-old men have higher insurance rates to begin with, and then they go up by $779 on average. The outlet said 18-year-old women’s car insurance goes up by $627 after receiving a speeding ticket. Then, 40-year-old men have their insurance go up by $330 annually once they’ve received a speeding ticket. Forty-year-old women have their insurance go up by $321 on average.

AGE AVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM BEFORE SPEEDING TICKET AVERAGE ANNUAL FULL COVERAGE PREMIUM AFTER SPEEDING TICKET %

INCREASE 18 MEN $5,565 $6,344 14% 18 WOMEN $4,542 $5,169 14% 40 MEN $1,792 $2,122 18% 40 WOMEN $1,746 $2,067 18% The above data is from bankrate.com.

Each insurance company charges different rates. The average cost of car insurance in Missouri is $1,661 per year for a full coverage policy. The average rate nationally is $1,674.