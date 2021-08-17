Horse that survived Oct. 2020 crash gives birth to colt

UNION, Mo. – A horse that survived a tractor-trailer crash in Franklin County last year has given birth to a colt.

A spokesperson for Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union says Journey gave birth early Monday morning.

The birth went smoothly and both Journey and her baby are doing well, the spokesperson said. The colt’s name will be determined at a later date via a social media poll.

Longmeadow has set up a baby cam in the barn and is showing live video from dawn until dusk as the colt bonds with Journey. The animal rescue organization is also accepting donations to assist with the horses’ care. Both will be available for adoption after the foal is weaned.

The colt’s birth is something of a minor miracle, considering his mother nearly perished in a horrific crash last October.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, just west of the Washington exit on I-44 in Franklin County. A tractor-trailer carrying 29 horses to a slaughterhouse flipped into the median.

The Boles Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the MERS Large Animal Rescue, Homestead Veterinary Services, and the Humane Society of Missouri were called out to assist with the rescue.

Of the 29 horses, all but 10 either died in the crash or had to be euthanized afterward due to the severity of their injuries. Journey suffered only minor, superficial injuries.

About a month after the crash, staff at Longmeadow discovered she was pregnant.